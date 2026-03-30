CREC net income jumps 14% on solar push

Three new solar plants—two in Batangas, one in Pampanga—added 239 megawatts (MW), with six more totaling 484 MW set to go online in April.

In September, CREC launched the country’s first Baseload Solar Power Plant in Batangas, paired with a 320 megawatt-hour battery system.

“This milestone demonstrates how innovation in renewable energy can redefine the country’s power landscape. We now have definitive proof that solar, when paired with energy storage systems, can provide a truly reliable source of energy that supports national growth,” CREC President and CEO Oliver Tan said.