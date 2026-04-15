Repower Energy profit up 177%, eyes stronger 2026

Total revenues rose to P775.8 million in 2025 from P533.4 million in 2024, supported by higher electricity sales and favorable feed-in-tariff adjustments.

“The performance shows that the investments we made post-IPO are now translating into real earnings growth and value to our stakeholders,” REDC President Eric Roxas said.

“Our 2025 results highlight the company’s solid fundamentals and disciplined execution. The substantial growth in net income reflects both increased generation and our continued commitment to operational excellence.”

REDC said the earnings surge reflects stronger operations and an expanded revenue base following its 2023 listing, with results yet to factor in contributions from its newly commissioned 18.2-megawatt hydropower plant in December 2025.

Since its IPO, the company has accelerated capacity expansion through sustained investments, using proceeds to scale operations across multiple hydropower projects and position itself for rising clean energy demand.