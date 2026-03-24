Quiambao scores ‘double’ in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Despite the heat and fatigue, the Malaybalay, Bukidnon native rose above the rest to claim the overall women’s championship while also taking the Filipino Elite Category crown — a division designed to spotlight the country’s top national team talents.

She shared the spotlight with men’s overall champion Irienold Reig Jr., who mirrored her two-title feat with a commanding 4:33:41 finish, also topping the 18-24 division.

The event’s much-anticipated return to the racing calendar transformed Davao Coastal Road into a theater of endurance, where athletes pushed limits in pursuit of glory.

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc. with support from key national agencies, including the Philippine Sports Commission, TIEZA and the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council, the race also reinforced the Philippines’ growing reputation as a premier destination for world-class endurance competitions.

Beyond Quiambao’s brilliance, the women’s division showcased depth and determination across age groups. Moira Aves ruled the 18-24 class (6:58:50), while Aira Lopez topped 25-29 (5:45:49). Leyann Ramo dominated the 30-34 division (5:23:06), and Lyllian Banzon led the 35-39 field (5:42:39).