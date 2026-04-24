PSN at 55: The distance between what we can do and what we can deliver

That distance is where our patients live.

We have built a system capable of delivering world-class care — and yet access remains uneven, unpredictable, and at times, out of reach. We discuss antibody-mediated rejection in conference rooms while patients quietly calculate whether they can afford their next dialysis session. We refine transplant protocols to the smallest detail while others miss treatments for reasons that have nothing to do with medicine. We speak the language of precision, but we practice in a reality shaped by limitation.

During the Covid years, that contrast became impossible to ignore. Dialysis units did not shut down; kidney failure does not wait for pandemics to pass. While much of the world slowed, Nephrology did not. Patients still needed to be dialyzed, lines still had to be inserted, complications still had to be managed. There were no work-from-home options for kidney failure — no delays, no pauses. We showed up, day after day, in full protective gear, in units never designed for outbreaks, in systems stretched beyond what anyone thought possible. Not because it was heroic, but because there was no alternative. Patients either received dialysis, or they did not. And if they did not, the outcome was never in doubt.