PSA clears 29,000 seniors for benefits

"We want to make sure that senior citizens, especially those who may not have had the opportunity to register their births earlier, receive proper assistance to formally establish their legal identity and receive the benefits the Philippine government has allotted to them. Our regional and provincial offices are working tirelessly to bring PSA's services closer to the grassroots, particularly to our senior citizens who deserve the recognition and support from the government," Mapa said.

Beyond expanding access, the agency said stricter verification procedures are designed to protect the integrity of government programs. These include cross-checking records and applying updated guidelines to prevent ineligible claims.

"In partnership with implementing agencies such as the National Commission of Senior Citizens, the PSA extends help to ensure the efficient use of government resources for social protection programs. At the same time, this verification process for our senior citizens reinforces the integrity of our civil registry system," Mapa added.

Field operations have also been intensified, with local civil registry offices and PSA personnel conducting outreach activities such as mobile and house-to-house registration to assist elderly applicants.

"Our goal is simple: to make PSA services more accessible and responsive to the needs of Filipinos. We are a partner in helping every Filipino access opportunities. This is especially important for our senior citizens, whom we want to serve with respect and compassion," Mapa said.

The PSA urged qualified seniors and their families to comply with documentation requirements to ensure timely processing and access to benefits under the expanded law.