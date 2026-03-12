SSS launches facial authentication for Annual Confirmation of Pensioners

Available to pensioners in the National ID System

The feature is available to pensioners registered in the National ID System (PhilSys), including retirement pensioners aged 80 and above residing in the Philippines, retirement pensioners living abroad, and survivorship (death) pensioners.

De Claro explained that pensioners do not need to login to My.SSS.

By visiting the SSS homepage at www.sss.gov.ph, pensioners can access a dedicated ACOP icon that seamlessly guides them through the facial scan and biometric verification process using any camera-enabled device, through the Philippine Statistics Authority’s National ID eVerify system.

Takes less than a minute

“The verification process takes less than a minute and immediately updates SSS records while confirming that a live person is present, preventing fraudulent activity,” he added.

Pensioners without compatible devices may seek assistance at SSS branches through E-Centers. Traditional options, including in-person visits or scheduled video appointments, remain available.

This initiative is part of SSS’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital services for nearly four million pensioners nationwide and abroad, making compliance with the ACOP requirement more convenient while reducing travel burdens amid rising living costs.

“No travel. No hassle. Just quick, secure verification from home,” emphasized De Claro.