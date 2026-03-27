Selected PhilHealth offices now processing National ID applications 

PhilHealth rolled out PhilHealth Check Utility (PCU), which enables members to verify personal information such as membership status, premium contributions, and other account details.

“This enables us to prevent duplications, strengthen safeguards, and protect the health fund, while ensuring that benefits reach the right people at the right time,” Mercado added.

The system is accessible through the official PhilHealth online portal.

PhilHealth said the PCU is part of ongoing efforts to modernize services and reduce the need for in-office visits to check records, especially in light of digitization trends across government agencies.

“Together with PSA, we are strengthening the foundation of a system that is more accountable, transparent, and responsive to the needs of our people,” he said.