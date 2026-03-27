Selected PhilHealth offices now processing National ID applications 

More than 100 offices of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) have been designated as official registration sites for the Philippine National ID, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced Thursday, part of an interagency effort to accelerate enrollment in the government’s unified identity system.
“By embedding PhilHealth registration, we are not simply sharing physical space, we are converging our efforts to provide a true one-stop shop for our citizens,” National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis Mapa said.
Mapa noted that there will be 200 sites in regional and provincial areas.
Under the expanded rollout, Filipinos can now also submit applications and undergo biometric capture for the National ID to “ensure that every peso of the health fund reaches the Filipino”, PhilHealth President and CEO Edwin Mercado said, marking one of the widest integrations of National ID services into frontline government service points.
PhilHealth rolled out PhilHealth Check Utility (PCU), which enables members to verify personal information such as membership status, premium contributions, and other account details.
“This enables us to prevent duplications, strengthen safeguards, and protect the health fund, while ensuring that benefits reach the right people at the right time,” Mercado added.
The system is accessible through the official PhilHealth online portal.
PhilHealth said the PCU is part of ongoing efforts to modernize services and reduce the need for in-office visits to check records, especially in light of digitization trends across government agencies.
“Together with PSA, we are strengthening the foundation of a system that is more accountable, transparent, and responsive to the needs of our people,” he said.