Engineer exit: Verstappen future in doubt as Red Bull loses key ally

Red Bull said Lambiase will leave “in 2028, when his current contract expires” with McLaren confirming he will take on the role of chief racing officer with their team when he starts “no later than 2028.”

The British-Italian engineer, known as ‘GP’, has worked with Verstappen since the Dutchman joined Red Bull a decade ago.

“The team looks forward to welcoming Gianpiero Lambiase when his existing contract ends, no later than 2028,” McLaren said in a statement.

“The role of the chief racing officer already exists within the team’s structure with overall leadership of the race team.

“These duties are currently managed by Andrea Stella in addition to his role as team principal.

“Lambiase is the latest hire designed to strengthen and support the talent pool that exists at McLaren Mastercard, while also reaffirming the team’s long-term commitment to confirming its position as a Championship-winning team.”