NTF-ELCAC reports gains, backs key policies vs insurgency

The task force also reported that the National Amnesty Program has drawn 13,647 applicants, reflecting increased participation in reintegration efforts.

Officials emphasized the need to sustain development gains while addressing emerging threats such as recruitment, misinformation, and external support networks.

Among the policy directions endorsed were the possible extension of the amnesty program, expansion of development funding, strengthened inter-agency coordination, and prioritization of key legislation.

The committee also recommended enhancing task force mechanisms to ensure more responsive governance at the national and local levels.

“As the administration moves forward, the NTF-ELCAC calls on all stakeholders, government agencies, local government units, civil society, and the Filipino people to remain united in advancing a shared vision of a peaceful, secure, and progressive Philippines,” said Undersecretary Ernesto C. Torres Jr., executive director of the task force.

“Through unity, we overcome division. Through development, we eliminate the roots of conflict. And through collective action, we secure lasting peace for every Filipino,” he added.

Torres said that while progress has been achieved, sustaining peace requires continued coordination, adaptation, and institutional strengthening.

He noted that evolving threats, including recruitment, misinformation, and international support networks, require a responsive and sustained approach.

The task force also briefed the President on the implementation of the National Action Plan for Unity, Peace and Development 2025 to 2028, highlighting the government’s whole-of-nation approach in addressing the root causes of insurgency.

Before the meeting, Marcos led the oath-taking of newly designated Cabinet Officers for Regional Development and Security, Executive Committee members, and cluster heads.