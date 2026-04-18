Communist insurgency in Philippines declines, but localized clashes persist — report

Data released to DAILY TRIBUNE showed a significant drop in New People’s Army (NPA)–related violence over the six-year period. Authorities credited intensified military campaigns, inter-agency coordination, and programs encouraging rebel surrenders for the decline.

Despite the overall decrease, most violent incidents in 2025 involved armed clashes between government forces and NPA rebels. Many were triggered by community reports of extortion, indicating that remaining rebel groups rely on small-scale operations for survival.

While weakened, the insurgency has not been eradicated. Rebel activity is now more localized, with fewer large-scale offensives and sporadic engagements. Nonviolent incidents, including surrenders, accounted for the majority of recorded cases. Authorities said livelihood and reintegration programs have been key in persuading thousands of insurgents to abandon armed struggle.