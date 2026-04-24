PNP ramps up intel ops after P278.8-M drug bust

The Philippine National Police said Friday it is intensifying intelligence-driven operations following a P278.8-million drug bust involving two Chinese nationals in Quezon City.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered follow-up operations to track down other members of the suspected syndicate after authorities seized 41 kilograms of shabu in an entrapment operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in coordination with the police. The suspects, identified only as Aye and Mok, were arrested after allegedly negotiating a deal with undercover operatives.
“The goal is not only to dismantle all existing illegal drug distribution networks, the biggest task is to ensure that these syndicates will be denied the opportunity to rebuild and reorganize through aggressive intelligence-gathering and operations,” Nartatez said.
Authorities said the drugs were recovered from the suspects’ vehicle along with mobile phones and an international driver’s permit. The two are now facing drug trafficking charges.
Nartatez said the PNP is strengthening intelligence work to identify possible foreign-linked syndicates, warning that those involved in illegal activities will face the full force of the law.