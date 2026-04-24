PNP ramps up intel ops after P278.8-M drug bust

The Philippine National Police said Friday it is intensifying intelligence-driven operations following a P278.8-million drug bust involving two Chinese nationals in Quezon City.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered follow-up operations to track down other members of the suspected syndicate after authorities seized 41 kilograms of shabu in an entrapment operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in coordination with the police. The suspects, identified only as Aye and Mok, were arrested after allegedly negotiating a deal with undercover operatives.