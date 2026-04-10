High-value targets apprehended

In Parañaque, a buy-bust operation in a residential area of Barangay Sun Valley led to the arrest of five newly identified high-value targets. Among those apprehended was a 35-year-old woman identified by the alias “Bossing.”

Authorities at the scene seized more than 13 kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P91 million. Investigators also recovered firearms, ammunition and cash.

A separate operation in Barangay San Jose, Dulag, Leyte, resulted in the arrest of a 45-year-old man at approximately 11:35 p.m. Police identified the suspect as the third-highest priority target on the regional drug list.

Officers in the Leyte sting confiscated about 1.5 kilograms of suspected shabu valued at P10.5 million.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units, stating that the PNP will not stop pursuing those involved in the illegal drug trade.

“We will continue to act decisively, within the bounds of the law, to protect our communities,” Nartatez said in a statement. He emphasized that collaboration between agencies remains the primary strategy for addressing the country’s drug problem.

The suspects face charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. All evidence was inventoried at the sites of the arrests in the presence of required witnesses, police said.