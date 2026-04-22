2 Chinese nationals behind bars after sting ops

The suspects, identified as alias Aye and alias Mok, are residents of General Trias, Cavite. According to PDEA director general Isagani Nerez, both men previously worked as truck and ride-hailing drivers in Hong Kong.

Officers recovered the illegal drugs packed in a paper bag and several cardboard boxes. Authorities also seized a Toyota Fortuner, two mobile phones, a Hong Kong passport, a Hong Kong International Driving Permit, and the marked money used in the sting.

“This operation is a strong step in reducing the supply of illegal drugs entering our communities,” PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

“Our message is clear — we will not tolerate groups involved in these activities, especially foreign nationals using our country for their operations,” he added.

Nerez echoed the sentiment, describing the seizure as a “major blow” to international drug syndicates.

“We will not allow the Philippines to be used as a transshipment hub or market for illegal drugs,” Nerez said. “Regardless of nationality, those who engage in this criminal activity will be pursued and held fully accountable.”

The suspects face charges for the sale and possession of dangerous drugs under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.