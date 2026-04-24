Pilots’ plot

The yam had five upright finger-shaped protrusions from a wrist-looking base that was held up by the man. The tip of each “finger” looked like it had a manicured nail.

Someone offered to buy the bizarre vegetable for 8,000 yuan (US$1,150) but the farmer rejected the offer, according to SCMP.

Meanwhile, cadet-pilots of Finland’s Air Force reserve took off in Jyväskylä, about 170 miles north of the capital Helsinki, for a flight training exercise on the morning of 13 April.

As the pilot-trainees were airborne, four planes were observed following a different flight pattern, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

The Finnish Air Force later condemned the behavior of the trainee pilots and disciplined them, according to NYP.

The flight-tracking website Flightradar monitoring the cadet pilots’ planes tracked their flight patterns in the shape of two penises, NYP quoted the Finnish tabloid Iltalehti.