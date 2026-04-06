Carrot carvings

Despite the embarrassing moment, Chanago kept composed and simply turned her back to the audience and adjusted the false teeth before quickly turning back around and giving the camera her best model face, Fox News reports.

A spokesperson of the pageant organizer said they were proud of Chanago’s confidence and for not disrupting the contest. If false teeth like those of Chanago can go viral, real ones also got a fair share of attention and awe.

Chen Qin, 25, from central China’s Hubei province, amassed over one million online followers after posting videos of her carrot sculptures, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Though not a sculptor by profession, she had carved the orange vegetable into small animals, cartoon figures, large replicas of the Great Wall, the Yellow Crane Tower, and wearables like phoenix crowns and silver hats, according to SCMP.

Chen’s videos of her carving technique went viral as she did not use any tool. She simply nibbled the carrot into various shapes, a talent she learned only last year.

The carrots come from her family’s farm and Chen said they would use her leftovers to cook dishes and feed farm animals, said SCMP.

The nibbling hobby, according to Chen, have side effects: teeth and cheek pain plus a bigger jowl.