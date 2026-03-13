San Marcelino District Hospital launches PhilHealth GAMOT Program

DOH RD Dr. Corazon I. Flores (DOH RO3), PhilHealth Regional Vice President Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque, and PhilHealth Acting Branch Manager Dr. Rowena S. Zabat-San Mateo led the opening of the program along with Ebdane.

In their speeches, the officials explained the aim of the PhilHealth GAMOT Program, providing faster and more accessible delivery of medicine and medical services.

Dr. Cresencio T. Gonzales Jr., Chief of Hospital II of SMDH expressed his gratitude to the DOH, PhilHealth and the Provincial Government under the leadership of Governor Ebdane for the implementation of the said program that broadens the medical services to the Zambaleños.

A Certificate of Accreditation was awardes to SMDH, the launching of the PhilHealth YAKAP signage, and the actual giving of prescription using the GAMOT App were done during the launching.

PhilHealth GAMOT Program aims to make it easier and faster for PhilHealth members to get their necessary medicine for outpatient treatment, especially to Senior Citizen’s, PWD’s, IP’s, Indigents and Zambaleños without enough money to buy medicine.

"Kaya narito ang Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Zambales kasama ang mga pangunahing ospital ng lalawigan, naka-agapay, nagmamahal at patuloy na isinusulong ang adhikain ng PhilHealth…ang ilayo tayo sa sakit!" Ebdane said.