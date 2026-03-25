PhilHealth launches Yakap, GAMOT in San Antonio

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) launched the Yamang Kalusugan at Proteksyon (YAKAP) and Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) at the Elyaga Medical Clinic and Laboratory Clinic and Raine Pharmacy in San Antonio, Zambales on 23 March 2026.
PhilHealth Acting Vice President Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque and San Antonio Mayor Arvin Rolly D. Antipolo led the launching ceremony at the YAKAP accredited Elyaga Clinic, providing free health screening, check-up, laboratory tests, and 21 essential medicines to members.
Dr. Lee-Ann Q. Estrella and SK Federation President Cziello Raine P. Albino, in active collaboration with PhilHealth Olongapo Head Lheny D. Fajardo led the said advocacy at the Elyaga Clinic for continuous primary care and medicines to every member of the community.
In addition, each member with YAKAP doctor's prescription may avail essential medicines worth P20,000 each year in Raine Pharmacy and other accredited GAMOT pharmacies in the province. This milestone marks the first YAKAP and GAMOT implementation in the municipality of San Antonio, Zambales for the benefit of every Zambaleño.
With full support from key implementers of Universal Health Care (UHC), every municipality/ city will be proactive and primary care driven that focuses on prevention, continuity, long-term wellness and stronger communities, with the Municipality of San Antonio, Zambales leading the shift in health care.
The program, which replaced PhilHealth Konsulta, allows residents to receive essential medicines at accredited facilities, which is one of the first accredited GAMOT pharmacy in the province.