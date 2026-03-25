PhilHealth launches Yakap, GAMOT in San Antonio

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) launched the Yamang Kalusugan at Proteksyon (YAKAP) and Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) at the Elyaga Medical Clinic and Laboratory Clinic and Raine Pharmacy in San Antonio, Zambales on 23 March 2026.

PhilHealth Acting Vice President Atty. Ma. Emily P. Roque and San Antonio Mayor Arvin Rolly D. Antipolo led the launching ceremony at the YAKAP accredited Elyaga Clinic, providing free health screening, check-up, laboratory tests, and 21 essential medicines to members.