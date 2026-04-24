Phased Bohol airport upgrade underway

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC) has started the phased development works at Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA) to improve passenger comfort, accessibility, and operational efficiency.
The company said Friday the early works, which mark the first phase of upgrades across key passenger areas in the country’s 10th-busiest gateway, will address current demand and future growth while maintaining uninterrupted operations.
“This reconfiguration marks an important step in our continuing efforts to enhance the passenger journey at Bohol-Panglao International Airport,” AIC Vice President and Head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz said.
AIC initially said it will target to nearly double the annual passenger capacity of the BPIA to 3.9 million by 2030 from current 2 million under a long-term investment plan.
The P4.53-billion upgrade under a 30-year concession will cover terminal expansion, installation of modern aviation systems, and improvements to airside and landside facilities.
In the first one to two years alone, AIC plans to raise capacity to 2.5 million passengers annually.