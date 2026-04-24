Bohol airport revamp takes off

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. has begun phased reconfiguration works at Bohol-Panglao International Airport, aiming to improve passenger comfort, accessibility and operational efficiency at one of the country’s busiest gateways.
The upgrade covers key passenger areas and is designed to support rising travel demand while maintaining smooth airport operations. The project is backed by the Department of Transportation and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, which approved the reconfiguration plans, including layout, security measures and additional equipment.
Officials said the improvements are part of a broader effort to modernize aviation infrastructure and support Bohol’s growth as a tourism and investment hub, with enhancements to be rolled out gradually over time.