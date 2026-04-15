Busuanga airport upgrade starts July, completion set May 2027

“The directive is to expedite the construction of the Busuanga Airport so the old airport can be replaced and passengers will no longer be cramped, making travel more comfortable and encouraging more tourists to come here,” Lopez said.

“With the new airport, the runway will be longer, allowing larger aircraft to land and helping bring down airfares,” he added.

To keep the project on schedule, the DOTr will begin pre-procurement activities next week so that construction can begin on time in July.

The agency said the new passenger terminal building (PTB) is targeted for completion by May 2027, while the runway is expected to be finished by December 2026. It will be extended to 2,100 meters, with provisions to lengthen it further to 2,400 meters from the current 1,200 meters—enabling the airport to accommodate larger jet aircraft with higher passenger capacity and potentially lower airfares.

In the interim, Lopez has also ordered the immediate expansion and rehabilitation of the existing PTB.

Capacity will be increased from the current 200 to 1,000 passengers, and the terminal will be fully air-conditioned to improve comfort for travelers and tourists.