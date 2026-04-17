'Pasmado' may signal nerve damage, experts warn

One of the biggest hurdles in the Philippines is the sheer volume of people at the drugstore. When DAILY TRIBUNE asked about long queues that prevent pharmacists from helping detect PN, Dr. Kenny James P. Merin acknowledged the challenge, but explained a practical shift in how they work. He noted that pharmacists now practice "micro-counseling," focusing on the most critical health points during those few minutes at the counter.

“In the Pacific markets, we know that the pharmacist is the trusted person that patients go to when they want to talk about their symptoms and ask for recommendations. So making sure that they have the tools and the time to enable this would be critical,” said Dr. Merin. He suggested that for more in-depth conversations, patients can even return during off-peak hours to ensure they get the attention they need.