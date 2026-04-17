Gov’t launches P6B loan package to aid drivers, MSMEs

The emergency loan program allows MSMEs to borrow between P30,000 and P20 million to address rising logistics costs, cash flow constraints and supply chain disruptions.

“As part of the safety nets not only for the highly vulnerable sectors but for the middle class and small entrepreneurs as well, President Marcos has cleared a program for MSMEs in distress as a result of the global oil shock,” Recto said.

He added that the loans, which carry low interest rates and a five-year term, are intended to serve as a lifeline for businesses facing limited access to financing.

The assistance forms part of measures discussed by the government’s Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) Committee to mitigate the economic impact of rising oil prices.

SBCorp said applications can be completed online, with processing expected to take seven to 10 days for those with complete requirements.

Despite a 5 percent increase in bank lending to MSMEs to P574.8 billion as of end-December 2025, this still accounts for only 4.73 percent of the country’s total bank loan portfolio, based on data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.