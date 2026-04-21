NexGen's wind arm secures 15 gov't contracts

All projects remain in the pre-development stage. The DOE said ARC has yet to submit technical reports, with feasibility studies, environmental assessments, and grid integration plans still underway before construction can begin.

Notably, the contracts were awarded between late 2023 and 2025, following increased activity in securing renewable energy sites amid growing policy support for clean energy.

Last year, the DOE launched a guidebook in partnership with the Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership to streamline permitting for offshore wind projects and attract more investment into the sector.

The publication, titled “Compendium: Guidebook to Permitting and Consenting for Offshore Wind Energy in the Philippines,” outlined more than 80 permits required across over 25 government agencies, covering the entire project cycle—from early site assessments to construction, operation, and decommissioning.

The Philippines has an estimated offshore wind potential of over 178 gigawatts, which the DOE identified as a key driver in meeting its renewable energy targets of 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.