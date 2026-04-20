PetroGreen adds 25MW to Luzon grid, wind project nears launch

Yuchengco Family-led PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) has begun adding capacity to the Luzon grid with the commissioning phase of its 25 megawatts (MW) Bugallon Solar Power Project (BSPP).
The company said Monday that the BSPP, part of a 111.6 MW solar pipeline under PGEC’s partnership with Japanese firm Taisei Corp., will operate under a fixed tariff scheme once fully commissioned.
“Our close coordination with officials led to the approval of critical permits such as WESM registration, Provisional Certificate of Approval to Connect, and the energization approval as generator,” said Dave P. Gadiano, PGEC Assistant Vice President for Power Markets.
“As important, the facility’s milestone meets the administration’s urgent imperative to bring more indigenous and renewable energy capacity online, especially during this period of energy supply instability,” he added.
Meanwhile, PGEC confirmed that its 13.2 MW Nabas-2 Wind Power Project has secured grid connection clearance and is awaiting final regulatory approval for commercial operations.
Gadiano said the project’s impending commercial operation will benefit from ongoing transmission upgrades along the Boracay-Caticlan-Nabas line, while supplying more clean power to tourism and business establishments in the region.