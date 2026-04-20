PetroGreen adds 25MW to Luzon grid, wind project nears launch

“Our close coordination with officials led to the approval of critical permits such as WESM registration, Provisional Certificate of Approval to Connect, and the energization approval as generator,” said Dave P. Gadiano, PGEC Assistant Vice President for Power Markets.

“As important, the facility’s milestone meets the administration’s urgent imperative to bring more indigenous and renewable energy capacity online, especially during this period of energy supply instability,” he added.

Meanwhile, PGEC confirmed that its 13.2 MW Nabas-2 Wind Power Project has secured grid connection clearance and is awaiting final regulatory approval for commercial operations.