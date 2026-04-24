Novo pushes new obesity care approach

Health experts said the shift is long overdue, noting that stigma and misconceptions often delay diagnosis and limit access to appropriate care. Treating obesity as a disease, they said, opens the door to earlier intervention and more comprehensive treatment.

“Advancements like these are changing the way we approach obesity care,” said Dr. Christiana Vida Montefalcon, head of Clinical, Medical, Regulatory & Pharmacovigilance of Novo Nordisk Philippines. “They allow us to address the biological drivers of the disease, giving patients a more realistic and sustainable path toward better health.”

“This is not just about weight loss,” she added. “It is about the over-all health and condition of people living with obesity.”

Beyond treatment, the initiative brings together healthcare professionals, patient groups, and industry stakeholders to promote a more coordinated and patient-centered approach. The company said the effort aims to move public discourse “from stigma to science,” encouraging a more informed view of the condition.

The push comes as obesity increasingly weighs on the Philippine economy and healthcare system. A recent study estimated its cost at about P1.9 trillion in 2025, equivalent to 7.3 percent of gross domestic product, with the figure rising further when overweight-related conditions are included.

Anand Shetty, vice president for Novo Nordisk Business

Area Southeast Asia said addressing the issue will require more than awareness campaigns. “Addressing obesity requires more than awareness. It requires a shift in mindset across healthcare, policy, and society,” he said. “With Live Lighter, we are working to move from stigma to science, and from fragmented efforts to a more coordinated, patient-centered approach to care.”

As the program rolls out, the company aims to broaden access to medically guided treatment and prompt a wider national conversation on obesity as a serious but manageable condition.

“Live Lighter is more than a campaign. It is a commitment to change the way obesity is understood and managed in the Philippines,” Sun said.