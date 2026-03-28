Filipinos ditch ‘Bahala Na,’ take charge of health — study

A 2026 study by AIA Philippines found that Filipinos are increasingly taking a proactive approach to health and financial planning, moving away from the traditional “Bahala Na” mindset.
The Rethink Health Study, based on 872 respondents nationwide, showed that 70 percent of Filipinos are rejecting the “Bahala Na” attitude, with 71 percent disagreeing with avoiding planning due to uncertainty about the future. The shift is largely driven by younger generations, with Gen Z and millennials making up the majority of respondents.
“Much more openness to becoming prepared and again, a rejection of the traditional ‘Bahala Na’ attitude,” said Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Henson.
The findings also highlighted the strong influence of family in shaping health behaviors. About 63 percent of respondents said they take care of their health for their family, while 62 percent said their health decisions are influenced by family dynamics. At the same time, 71 percent noted that family relationships affect their mental well-being, while 43 percent admitted sacrificing personal financial goals to support their households.
AIA described this as a “uniquely Filipino paradox,” where family can be both a source of pressure and motivation, particularly among breadwinners and caregivers who aim to stay healthy for their dependents.
The study also showed that 83 percent of Filipinos became more proactive about their health following major life events such as illness, hospitalization or job loss. Meanwhile, 55 percent now view the future as something that must be prepared for, with many taking steps to balance present needs with long-term security.
Nearly half of respondents remain proactive even with safety nets such as health maintenance organizations, while 42 percent said they are likely to purchase insurance products within the next year, signaling growing awareness of financial protection.
“There is a desire to take action toward being more prepared for the future so that they can be confident, secured, and can be financially independent and healthy for much longer,” Henson said.