Filipinos ditch ‘Bahala Na,’ take charge of health — study

AIA described this as a “uniquely Filipino paradox,” where family can be both a source of pressure and motivation, particularly among breadwinners and caregivers who aim to stay healthy for their dependents.

The study also showed that 83 percent of Filipinos became more proactive about their health following major life events such as illness, hospitalization or job loss. Meanwhile, 55 percent now view the future as something that must be prepared for, with many taking steps to balance present needs with long-term security.

Nearly half of respondents remain proactive even with safety nets such as health maintenance organizations, while 42 percent said they are likely to purchase insurance products within the next year, signaling growing awareness of financial protection.

“There is a desire to take action toward being more prepared for the future so that they can be confident, secured, and can be financially independent and healthy for much longer,” Henson said.