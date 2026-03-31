Kill or be killed: Determined Taduran seeking IBF title defense

The Bicol-born slugger left behind his wife and toddler son to get ready for a fight after being assured by the do-it-all fight figure Sean Gibbons that he will defend the title.

They were angling to face Puerto Rican two-belt titleholder Oscar Collazo but the Puerto Rican star had other things in mind.

After this weekend’s showdown with Mexican Gustavo Perez Alvarez at the Pechanga Resort Casino, Taduran hopes to get a shot at Collazo, an opportunity that could provide him more financial gains and an even brighter future not just in boxing.

“When I became a world champion, my dream was not just to defend the title but become undisputed champion,” the 29-year-old southpaw said.

The road to becoming undisputed won’t be smooth but rough and rocky most of the time.

Alvarez could mess everything up if Taduran doesn’t fight as he should.

But everyone in camp swears the champion is not taking Alvarez lightly, knowing the challenger’s mind set.

“Like me when I was still on my way up, I was determined to win because it would affect my future,” he said.

“So, I know how guys like Alvarez think going into a title fight. You don’t take them for granted because that’s dangerous,” he said.

What makes it even more special during fight night is the fact that Taduran will be making his US debut.

Not only that.

The great Manny Pacquiao will be in attendance to see him bid to retain the title.

“I just can’t wait. Imagine Sir Manny at ringside watching me fight. That’s amazing.”