Roofs can generate 3,000 MW — ICSC

The solar rooftop spaces are in 236 cities and municipalities where solar energy adoption is being observed as of 7 October 2025, including in the National Capital Region, according to ICSC.

Considering the escalating war in the Middle East, ICSC said the Philippines is in an “advantageous position” to shift away from volatile global fuel markets by adopting policies that favor indigenous energy sources.

Maniego added that solar energy and batteries are far cheaper than coal and liquefied natural gas while easing concerns on land conversion and interconnection when generating power from solar cells.

Meanwhile, the latest “Philippine Power Outlook” by ICSC revealed that the Luzon grid is expected to have sufficient power reserves for the second quarter, supported by committed capacities from Terra Solar Phase 1 (1,786 MW) and the Bugallon Solar Power Project (530.4 MW) during the first half of 2026.

The Visayas region may experience potential yellow grid alerts in May, although normal reserves could still be maintained through electricity imports via High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) of up to 450 MW from Mindanao and 250 MW from Luzon.