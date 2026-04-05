Roofs can generate 3,000 MW — ICSC

As the Department of Energy (DoE) announced that 12 solar plants with a projected combined generating capacity of 1,284 megawatts are to become operational this month, a mapping tool identified solar rooftop spaces across the country with potential to harness 3,000 MW of electricity from the sun.
Institute of Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) senior policy advisor Atty. Pedro Maniego Jr. said the organization’s Spectrum tool generated the data as it describes solar power as a more accessible and sustainable option for domestic energy supply than nuclear, geothermal and hydro energy.
The solar rooftop spaces are in 236 cities and municipalities where solar energy adoption is being observed as of 7 October 2025, including in the National Capital Region, according to ICSC.
Considering the escalating war in the Middle East, ICSC said the Philippines is in an “advantageous position” to shift away from volatile global fuel markets by adopting policies that favor indigenous energy sources.
Maniego added that solar energy and batteries are far cheaper than coal and liquefied natural gas while easing concerns on land conversion and interconnection when generating power from solar cells.
Meanwhile, the latest “Philippine Power Outlook” by ICSC revealed that the Luzon grid is expected to have sufficient power reserves for the second quarter, supported by committed capacities from Terra Solar Phase 1 (1,786 MW) and the Bugallon Solar Power Project (530.4 MW) during the first half of 2026.
The Visayas region may experience potential yellow grid alerts in May, although normal reserves could still be maintained through electricity imports via High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) of up to 450 MW from Mindanao and 250 MW from Luzon.
There are 24 power generation plants commercially producing an aggregate 1,178.642 MW, including six hydroelectric plants generating up to 48.23 MW, according to DoE.
The agency also said that there are two biomass facilities which could generate 38 MW, one wind project with 13.56 MW and one 20 MW Integrated Renewable Energy Storage System.
Energy experts predicted that the tightest electricity supply period is expected in late April, when reduced reserve margins in key regions of Luzon and Mindanao may lead to possible cuts in HVDC exports to Visayas.