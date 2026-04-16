GreenHeat pushes solar as energy costs rise

“While conventional options may yield modest annual returns, solar PV systems can deliver up to 30 percent savings over time,” he added.

GreenHeat, which has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, has installed over 48 megawatts of solar PV capacity across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Its client base includes major institutions such as Ateneo de Manila University, Asian Development Bank, SM Supermalls, and Honda Parts Manufacturing Corp.

According to Tong, rooftop solar systems help reduce dependence on grid-supplied electricity and protect consumers from fuel-driven price increases by enabling on-site power generation and more predictable long-term costs.

The company provides end-to-end solar solutions, covering engineering design, installation, and long-term operations and maintenance to ensure consistent system performance.

GreenHeat said its systems are designed using globally recognized engineering and safety standards, with customized configurations based on each client’s energy needs and site conditions.

It also offers system audits, performance monitoring, and guaranteed energy production targets to help clients maximize efficiency and returns.

“As fuel prices and exchange rates remain volatile, creating savings for your home or business for the next few decades is a practical way of hedging and preparing for the future,” Tong said.