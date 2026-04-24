Learning to last

He encouraged the young audience to think in terms of being critical and independent, and to utilize their creativity to respond to pressing issues.

Dr. Chee concurred with the students’ version of resilience as a revolution of how communities can band together. He, however, stressed that this does not only mean connecting with the West, but also fostering collaboration within Asia.

“That’s how change begins,” he emphasized. “If you look at anything that has been enduring change, it has always required people — humanity — coming together and making sure that change becomes meaningful.”

Chee said that, if people believe what they do matters, it will all come into play. However, he also clarified that failure, or non-success, is normal.

“You are not going to be able to build Rome in one day,” he warned. “Small incremental steps matter. Work on the efforts of those who have come before you.”

Success, according to him, can sometimes be one in a million. However, the speaker clarified that it is all worth the effort. The key is to adopt a healthy mindset, to know what one can do, and strategize it.

“Make sure that you put meaning into your actions, difficulties, and trials, and then you will find that it is a lot easier to accept as you go through life,” he added. “You can rest well and know with the fact, the knowledge, that others who come after you will carry on the fight.”