Taipan Youth Summit highlights future business leaders

Common question

Carrying the theme “Where Young Minds Take Shape,” the gathering explored a common question faced by many young professionals: whether to continue a family business, pursue a corporate career, launch a startup or combine multiple paths.

In his keynote, Kevin Tan, president and chief executive officer of Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) highlighted the value of entrepreneurship and resilience.

“The value of hard work, the courage to take risks, and opportunities that can be created even in difficult circumstances: through this Summit, we hope to create a platform where these experiences, insights, and entrepreneurial stories can be shared, not just by the Chinese Filipino community but the broader Filipino public because entrepreneurial spirit is something that belongs to everyone,” Tan said.

Rexter Lawrence O. Tan, president of the Rotaract Club of Chinatown-Manila, said the event aims to encourage young people to listen, ask questions and engage with fellow participants as they shape their own paths.

Challenges posed by global uncertainty

The AGI CEO also addressed the challenges posed global uncertainty, citing geopolitical tensions and rising oil prices as examples of factors that test business decision-making.

“Over the past few weels, we have seen global uncertainties unfold in the global stage. In the Middle East, tensions have escalated sharply, conflicts, retaliation, and geopolitical instability,” he said.

“Whenever these things happen, they affect our immediate activities, travel becomes uncertain, markets become nervous, and businesses are cautious. Like in this case, as oil prices go up, we all worry about inflation. When the world looks unstable, the natural instinct is to pause, to wait for clarity before making decisions, but business and life rarely give perfect clarity. In fact, Alliance Global Group grew up in certainties,” he stressed.

Organizers said the summit seeks to connect established business leaders with aspiring entrepreneurs and inspire young professionals to pursue opportunities that contribute to both business growth and national development.