Future is bright

There is a quiet strength in every young Filipino who chooses to rise despite uncertainty. As I stood before 454 graduating senior high school students of CAA Campus — led by their principal, Dr. Alejandro Esperanza — I saw more than hopeful faces. I saw stories of resilience shaped by a pandemic and deepened by a global oil crisis brought about by the conflict in Iran.

Yet in their eyes was something stronger than fear — it was faith. Faith in their dreams, in their families, and in a future they are determined to build.