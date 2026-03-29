Future is bright

There is a quiet strength in every young Filipino who chooses to rise despite uncertainty. As I stood before 454 graduating senior high school students of CAA Campus — led by their principal, Dr. Alejandro Esperanza — I saw more than hopeful faces. I saw stories of resilience shaped by a pandemic and deepened by a global oil crisis brought about by the conflict in Iran.
Yet in their eyes was something stronger than fear — it was faith. Faith in their dreams, in their families, and in a future they are determined to build.
In moments like these, I am reminded that behind every diploma is a story of sacrifice. I once met a mother in Las Piñas who worked double shifts at a small eatery, quietly setting aside coins each day in a jar labeled “Para sa Pangarap ng Anak Ko” (For my Child’s Dreams).
She told me she never finished school, but she made sure her daughter would. That daughter is now among the many graduates stepping into a new chapter of their life. And then there are our overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East — fathers who miss birthdays, mothers who endure loneliness, yet continue to give, not out of obligation, but out of love. Their generosity is not loud, but it is powerful. It builds futures.
Generosity, I have learned, is not measured by how much we give, but by how deeply we care.
As these young graduates prepare for college, they stand at a crossroads. It is easy to choose a path based on prestige or income, but I gently remind them: choose with purpose. I remember a young scholar who chose to study education instead of a more lucrative field because she wanted to return to her barangay and teach children who, like her, once struggled to read.
Today, she is not only a teacher; she is a light in her community. This is the kind of success that truly matters. Success that uplifts not only oneself, but others.
The future is indeed bright, but its brightness depends on the kind of hearts we carry forward.
Will we become successful individuals, or will we become instruments of hope? In the Book of Galatians 6:9, we are reminded: “Let us not grow weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
To our dear graduates, carry this truth with you. Let your achievements be rooted in kindness, your ambitions guided by compassion and your journey marked by generosity.
Because in the end, it is not only the future that shines, it is the hearts that choose to make others’ lives brighter along the way.