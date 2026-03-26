Quiban clings to 2-shot lead

Quiban, who dazzled with a record 62 on Tuesday to build a five-shot cushion at 14-under after 36 holes, found himself scrambling to stay in control as his game wavered and challengers came charging from all sides on Moving Day.

Ha, who started six strokes back, fired a bogey-free 66 highlighted by late birdies, while defending champion Sean Ramos unleashed a power-packed 64 capped by eagles on both back-nine par-5s. Keanu Jahns also kept his title hopes alive with a 66, completing a dramatic reshuffle of the leaderboard.

As Ryan Monsalve faltered with a 73, the spotlight shifted to Ha, Ramos and Jahns, transforming what had seemed like a one-man showcase into a tightly packed battle heading into the final round.

Quiban still led at 16-under 200, but Ha closed in at 202, while Ramos and Jahns lurked at 204 — just four shots separating the top four contenders, guaranteeing a tense, unpredictable finish in the P3 million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. offering a top purse of P532,200.

“I was a little off — I didn’t drive it out as well as I wanted, and my wedge game wasn’t as sharp,” said Quiban, admitting he also struggled with distance control, which limited his birdie opportunities.

“I made quite a lot of mistakes out there, but it turned out okay,” added Quiban, who headed straight to the to fine-tune his swing.

Unfazed by the looming pressure from a surging field, he remained composed, emphasizing the importance of staying locked in on the task ahead.

He also welcomed the prospect of a final-round showdown with Ha and Jahns — especially the latter.

“Keanu is a buddy of mine, and it’s nice to see him up here with me. We’re just going to battle it out tomorrow, and it’s going to be fun,” he said.

But the closing round is shaping up to be anything but friendly. With Ha on the prowl and Ramos lurking in the penultimate group, all signs point to a high-stakes shootout — where one hot stretch could alter the outcome and every shot will carry championship weight.

Meanwhile, Fidel Concepcion fired a 66 for solo fifth at 206 followed by Lloyd Go and Rupert Zaragosa, who tied at 207 after 69 and 70, respectively, while Monsalve dropped to eighth at 208 after a 73 and Russel Bautista carded a 69 for 209.

Looking poised early, Quiban birdied the opening hole to stretch his lead, but cracks soon appeared. Back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 6 and 7 allowed Ha, who birdied Nos. 4 and 5, to creep within three.

Quiban responded in emphatic fashion, eagling No. 8 for the second straight day to reassert control. But momentum proved fleeting. A string of pars, coupled with Ha’s steady surge and the late fireworks from Ramos and Jahns in separate flights, kept the pressure firmly on.