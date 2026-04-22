Thitikul seeks first major title

Jeeno won her eighth career LPGA title in February in Thailand but skipped last week’s Los Angeles LPGA event to work on her game.

“That one thought of swing it was — I don’t have it,” she said. “That’s why I can’t control my ball as much as possible. It just lost the feelings. You don’t know where the ball is going to go.”

“I had to work on things. I feel like one week working wasn’t enough and then I feel like my iron game was not on track that I want. I feel like we’re getting there.”

Jeeno, 23, seeks her first major title after several near-misses. She has nine top-10 major finishes without a victory, at least one in all five majors.

“You want to be in contention,” Jeeno said. “If you were in contention every week, you saw your name on the top in every week, which means your game was there and just matter of time.”

Her best major result was a runner-up effort in last year’s Evian Championship, while her best Chevron finish was a share of fourth in 2023.

“Every time I lost in a major for sure people reminding every week,” Jeeno said. “It’s just another challenge of my career.

“At this age I think I accomplish a lot, but obviously major is the one I feel like first time always the hardest.”

Green won last week in Los Angeles after triumphs last month at Singapore, the Women’s Australian Open and Australian WPGA Championship.

“I feel like I’m still somewhat on Cloud Nine,” Green said. “I definitely have a lot of confidence in my game. It has been a really crazy I guess last five, six events that I’ve played.”

“Every time you come to a tournament you want to win, have the trophy in your hand. Actually doing it has been very surreal.”

“I’m just going to try and ride this wave for as long as possible.”

Green seeks her second major title after the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship, her first of eight career LPGA crowns.

She said managing her expectations while keeping her momentum will be this week’s challenge.