Lydia Ko fires career-best 60

Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim matched the occasion with a 61 — the first double-digit under-par opener since 2003’s Keebler Classic — featuring a blistering 28 on her front nine capped by birdie-eagle-birdie. World No. 1 Nelly Korda fired a 63 (one of her career bests), holing out from the 18th fairway, but trailed by three as morning-wave leaders dominated before 100°F afternoon heat slowed late starters like Atthaya Thitikul (2-under at the turn).

Ko’s putter magic

Ko credited a rare Tuesday putter switch to a Scotty Cameron 12 model — “It’s been a while since I tried a different one” — for her hot stroke play. “When things go well, you think about what could go wrong,” she said post-round. “I stayed patient and it rolled beautifully.” Thoughts of 59 crept in after consecutive birdies, but she shrugged off the near-miss: “Maybe if I holed that 7-footer, I wouldn’t have made the last two. It evens out.”

Six morning players shot 65 or better on the benign setup, leaving limited-schedule veteran Lexi Thompson stranded at 75 in her 2026 debut — 15 shots back. Ko leads by one over Kim entering Round 2, with Korda lurking in a tournament already etched in LPGA lore.