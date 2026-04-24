Katipunan’s latest high-rise is all about convenience for students

A new high-rise residential development is beginning to take shape along Katipunan Avenue, signaling another shift in how student living is evolving in Quezon City’s university belt.

Arthaland’s newest project, named Liv, recently broke ground and will rise near key academic institutions such as Ateneo de Manila University, placing it at the heart of one of Metro Manila’s most student-driven districts. Katipunan has long been defined by its mix of dormitories, budget-friendly food spots, late-night study cafés and heavy daily foot traffic from students moving between campus and nearby establishments.