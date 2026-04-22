Arthaland breaks ground on P14B Katipunan Towers

A central feature of the project is a planned pedestrian footbridge linking the residential podium directly to the nearby university campus. Fully funded and maintained by Arthaland, the bridge is expected to improve pedestrian safety and help ease congestion along Katipunan Avenue.

“By uniting purposeful design, accountability, and opportunity, Liv reflects Arthaland’s enduring vision of building sustainable legacies,” González added.

The company is positioning the development as part of its broader sustainability push, incorporating energy-efficient systems, water-saving fixtures, and low-emission materials. The project is targeting multiple green certifications, including LEED, WELL, EDGE, and BERDE standards.

Arthaland Executive Vice President Oliver Chan said the project reflects a shift in how urban communities are being planned.

“The Liv is our vision for how future communities should be built — connected, sustainable, and designed to elevate your every day,” he said.

Amenities will include study pods, wellness areas, pools, a sky garden, and an edible “potager garden,” alongside a retail podium intended to serve daily needs.

The Katipunan project adds to Arthaland’s portfolio of environmentally focused developments, as the company seeks to align long-term property investments with sustainability and urban accessibility.