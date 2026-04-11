Ayala Land boosts mobility systems to ease urban commute

Ayala Land’s flagship estates are designed as mixed-use developments where residential, commercial, and institutional spaces are located within close proximity.

This setup reduces travel distances and promotes a “closer-to-home” lifestyle, allowing residents and workers to access essential services without long commutes.

Transport hubs and P2P systems

The company has established transport hubs and P2P terminals across its developments, including Makati Central Business District, Circuit Makati, Vertis North in Quezon City, South Park District in Alabang, Nuvali in Laguna, Vermosa in Cavite, and Cebu Business Park and Cebu IT Park.

These hubs are designed to provide more reliable and organized commuting options, helping address first- and last-mile connectivity challenges for workers and residents.

In Makati, the One Ayala Transport Terminal integrates multiple transport options, enabling more predictable travel between business districts and residential areas.

Beyond mass transport, Ayala Land said it continues to enhance walkability within its estates through wider sidewalks, shaded pathways, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

These features aim to support safer and more convenient movement for commuters, including students, workers, and senior citizens.

Bike-friendly facilities are also being introduced to promote alternative modes of transport for short-distance travel.

Economic and environmental impact

The company said improved mobility systems contribute to economic activity by enabling better access to jobs, education, and services, while also supporting small businesses operating within its estates.

At the same time, the shift toward public transport, walking, and cycling is expected to help reduce carbon emissions and ease traffic congestion in urban areas.

Ayala Land added that decentralizing growth through developments in areas such as Nuvali, Vertis North, and Vermosa helps reduce pressure on Metro Manila while supporting long-term urban sustainability.