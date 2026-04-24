Jardio, Aceron show way for Lady Bulldogs, Red Warriors

Players who stood their ground sparkled like no other as the Season 88 University Athletic Association of the Philippines volleyball tournament reached its elimination round climax.
National University’s (NU) Shaira Jardio and University of the East’s Raquim Aceron delivered when it mattered most, turning pressure-packed finishes into defining performances from 15 to 22 April to earn Collegiate Press Corps Players of the Week honors.
Jardio, the steady anchor of the Lady Bulldogs’ floor defense, turned chaos into control in back-to-back five-set wars that secured the Lady Bulldogs a crucial edge heading into the stepladder.
Against the unbeaten De La Salle University, Jardio stood tall on the backline, racking up 35 digs and 16 excellent receptions, even as the Lady Spikers eventually pulled off a dramatic 27-25, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory to advance directly to the finals.
The fourth-year libero then followed it up with another masterclass in NU’s second straight five-setter, this time against University of Santo Tomas (UST), finishing with 33 excellent receptions and 16 digs to seal the second seed and earn a bye in the stepladder semifinals.
NU wrapped up the eliminations at 10-4, but more than the record, it was Jardio’s presence that defined their closing push, as she stayed composed when the margins disappeared.
Her late surge proved enough to outshine other nominees, including teammate Arah Panique, Adamson University’s Shaina Nitura and Fhei Sagaysay, La Salle’s Angel Canino and Shane Reterta, and UST’s Angge Poyos.
On the men’s side, UE closed its Season 88 campaign with rare consecutive victories, with Aceron right at the center of it all.
He first powered UE past La Salle in straight sets, 25-21, 28-26, 26-24, delivering 19 points, 22 excellent receptions, and three digs in a statement win that ousted the Green Spikers from Final Four contention.
The outside hitter then followed it up with an even stronger outing against Final Four-bound Ateneo de Manila University, scoring 23 points alongside 18 receptions and six digs in a four-set triumph, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22.
Aceron bested UST’s Josh Ybañez and Trevor Valera, along with Far Eastern University’s Dryx Saavedra and Mikko Espartero, for the weekly recognition.