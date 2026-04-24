Jardio, Aceron show way for Lady Bulldogs, Red Warriors

Jardio, the steady anchor of the Lady Bulldogs’ floor defense, turned chaos into control in back-to-back five-set wars that secured the Lady Bulldogs a crucial edge heading into the stepladder.

Against the unbeaten De La Salle University, Jardio stood tall on the backline, racking up 35 digs and 16 excellent receptions, even as the Lady Spikers eventually pulled off a dramatic 27-25, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory to advance directly to the finals.

The fourth-year libero then followed it up with another masterclass in NU’s second straight five-setter, this time against University of Santo Tomas (UST), finishing with 33 excellent receptions and 16 digs to seal the second seed and earn a bye in the stepladder semifinals.

NU wrapped up the eliminations at 10-4, but more than the record, it was Jardio’s presence that defined their closing push, as she stayed composed when the margins disappeared.

Her late surge proved enough to outshine other nominees, including teammate Arah Panique, Adamson University’s Shaina Nitura and Fhei Sagaysay, La Salle’s Angel Canino and Shane Reterta, and UST’s Angge Poyos.