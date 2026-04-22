One more time: UST downs NU, forces playoff

Banking on two-time Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez’ usual explosive offense, the Golden Spikers ended the elimination round tied with the Bulldogs in second to third with identical 10-4 slates.

The upset set up a sudden death for the semis incentive on Saturday at the same Cubao venue in a virtual best-of-three showdown between the Final Four protagonists.

Ybañez posted all his 27 points on kills, 26 excellent receptions, and six excellent digs in the one-hour and 52-minute payback win of the Espana-based squad over its first round tormentor.

UST will enter the playoff riding the crest of a four-game winning streak against an NU side reeling from its first back-to-back losses in 10 years.

“I just did two things. First, I introduced fresh legs, and reminded them not to put pressure on themselves,” UST head coach Odjie Mamon said.

NU appeared poised to extend the match to a fifth set as the Bulldogs built an early seven-point 13-6 advantage behind crucial hits from Choi Diao and Buds Buddin.

However, UST found timely relief from off-the-bench sparkplug Sherwin Umandal, who scored five of his nine points during a dominant 10-2 run for a 16-15 lead.

NU closed in, 21-20, but UST delivered in the clutch to take the win.

Leo Ordiales led the Bulldogs with 17 points and three excellent digs, while Congolese middle blocker Obed Mukaba had 16 points, eight coming from kill blocks.

Meanwhile, No. 1 seed and twice-to-beat Far Eastern University defeated fourth-ranked Ateneo de Manila University, 29-27, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19, to end the elims with a 13-1 card.