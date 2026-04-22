One more time: UST downs NU, forces playoff

University of Santo Tomas (UST) and six-peat-seeking National University (NU) just couldn’t get enough of each other.
A third date has been forged after the Golden Spikers pulled off 30-28, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, upset over the Bulldogs to force a playoff for the No. 2 seed and the last Final Four twice-to-beat advantage in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Banking on two-time Most Valuable Player Josh Ybañez’ usual explosive offense, the Golden Spikers ended the elimination round tied with the Bulldogs in second to third with identical 10-4 slates.
The upset set up a sudden death for the semis incentive on Saturday at the same Cubao venue in a virtual best-of-three showdown between the Final Four protagonists.
Ybañez posted all his 27 points on kills, 26 excellent receptions, and six excellent digs in the one-hour and 52-minute payback win of the Espana-based squad over its first round tormentor.
UST will enter the playoff riding the crest of a four-game winning streak against an NU side reeling from its first back-to-back losses in 10 years.
“I just did two things. First, I introduced fresh legs, and reminded them not to put pressure on themselves,” UST head coach Odjie Mamon said.
NU appeared poised to extend the match to a fifth set as the Bulldogs built an early seven-point 13-6 advantage behind crucial hits from Choi Diao and Buds Buddin.
However, UST found timely relief from off-the-bench sparkplug Sherwin Umandal, who scored five of his nine points during a dominant 10-2 run for a 16-15 lead.
NU closed in, 21-20, but UST delivered in the clutch to take the win.
Leo Ordiales led the Bulldogs with 17 points and three excellent digs, while Congolese middle blocker Obed Mukaba had 16 points, eight coming from kill blocks.
Meanwhile, No. 1 seed and twice-to-beat Far Eastern University defeated fourth-ranked Ateneo de Manila University, 29-27, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19, to end the elims with a 13-1 card.
The Blue Eagles closed the elims with an even 7-7 slate following a preview of the other Final Four pairing.
In women’s play, FEU pulled off a reverse sweep of Ateneo de Manila University, 22-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 15-10, which momentarily kept the team’s stepladder semis hopes alive with an 8-6 mark.
The Lady Tamaraws can still make it to the semis via a playoff if UST (8-5) loses to three-peat-seeking NU (9-4) in their crucial end-of-elims match, still being played as of press time. FEU will miss the semis for the first time in three years if the Lady Bulldogs emerge victorious.
Gerz Petallo posted a triple-double of 17 points, 16 digs and 11 excellent receptions while Lovely Lopez showed efficiency with her 13 points and 26 excellent receptions for the Lady Tamaraws. Faida Bakanke and Cla Loresco added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for FEU.
“Our game plan didn’t work in the first set… but that was the lesson for us in the first two sets. We needed someone to step up and embrace responsibility from the seniors,” said FEU head coach Tina Salak.
Protecting a slim 10-9 lead, Loresco halted a spirited rally by Ateneo late in the deciding frame with a kill that sparked a closing 5-1 run aided by the Blue Eagles’ back-to-back errors.
Ateneo wrapped its worst finish since the start of the Final Four era in 2005 with a disappointing 2-12 record as Brazilian head coach Sergio Veloso bid goodbye to the Blue Eagles program after three years.
“This is my last season in Ateneo. I am leaving the Philippines. I’ll work… I am a part of the FIVB program (for coaches),” said the former Alas Pilipinas men’s team head coach.
Rookie Dona De Leon had 15 points on 11 attacks and four blocks, while JLo Delos Santos added 12 points, 11 digs, and seven receptions. First year player Ana Hermosura also contributed 10 points, along with 12 receptions and nine digs.