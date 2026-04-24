Hope behind walls

Their achievement was more than an academic milestone. It points to something essential: the partnership between corrections and community, two pillars of our justice system.

Corrections is not solely about confinement. It is about accountability, reform, and the chance to rebuild one’s life. Community, in turn, determines whether that second chance is real — by opening doors to reintegration, support, and recognizing the humanity of those who seek to start life anew.

Education inside correctional facilities has been a most effective bridge between these pillars. It equips persons deprived of liberty (PDL) with the knowledge and skills to renew themselves, while signaling that society has not given up on them.

When corrections and community move together, rehabilitation goes beyond rhetoric — it becomes fact.

This milestone was made even more compelling for the way the women earned it. Much of their learning took place online, which demanded discipline, adaptability, and resolve within the limits of their incarceration.

Yet there were moments of human connection — face-to-face sessions where teachers from La Salle Green Hills came to them. Those visits mattered. They closed the gap between “inside” and “outside,” and affirmed a simple truth: the women were not forgotten. It was concrete proof that reformation is possible.