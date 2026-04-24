Hope behind walls

Last Tuesday, I had the privilege of addressing 31 remarkable women at the Correctional Institution for Women as their commencement speaker.
They were not just graduates of a Senior High School program; they were women of courage, discipline and hope, each with a story of resilience that deserves to be heard and honored.
Their achievement was more than an academic milestone. It points to something essential: the partnership between corrections and community, two pillars of our justice system.
Corrections is not solely about confinement. It is about accountability, reform, and the chance to rebuild one’s life. Community, in turn, determines whether that second chance is real — by opening doors to reintegration, support, and recognizing the humanity of those who seek to start life anew.
Education inside correctional facilities has been a most effective bridge between these pillars. It equips persons deprived of liberty (PDL) with the knowledge and skills to renew themselves, while signaling that society has not given up on them.
When corrections and community move together, rehabilitation goes beyond rhetoric — it becomes fact.
This milestone was made even more compelling for the way the women earned it. Much of their learning took place online, which demanded discipline, adaptability, and resolve within the limits of their incarceration.
Yet there were moments of human connection — face-to-face sessions where teachers from La Salle Green Hills came to them. Those visits mattered. They closed the gap between “inside” and “outside,” and affirmed a simple truth: the women were not forgotten. It was concrete proof that reformation is possible.
The women studied under difficult conditions, but they persevered. Their journey was not defined by where they were but by how they chose to respond, rebuilding their lives lesson by lesson.
It is easy to reduce persons in custody to labels. Easier still to forget them. But the women remind us that really they are mothers, daughters, and leaders in the making — individuals who have chosen growth over defeat, purpose over despair. They tell us that no human being is the sum of their worst moments.
Credit is also due the institutions that have stood by them: La Salle Green Hills and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, whose work reflect what community should be — not distant or indifferent but engaged in the arduous but necessary work of restoration.
To the graduates, your achievement is not small. It is extraordinary. You have shown that even within prison walls, there is space for growth, learning, and hope. You have shown that transformation is shaped not by circumstance, but by choice.
The challenge now is to make this the rule. More PDLs must be given access to education and meaningful rehabilitation. When we invest in second chances, we do more than change lives; we reinforce the very foundation of justice.
That was not just graduation day. It was a declaration that hope can take root anywhere, that dignity can be restored, and that a just society is measured not only by how it punishes wrongdoing, but how it helps people who have made mistakes rise again.