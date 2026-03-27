Driving real changes in our justice system

Women are not just entering systems of justice. We are reshaping them.

Leadership is defined by the values we carry into our positions. Over time, women in public service have shown that strength and empathy are not traits that oppose each other but qualities that strengthen each other.

In making decisions, we also ask who those decisions affect. In enforcing rules, we also examine whether those rules still serve their purpose.

This is not a softer approach to leadership, but a more complete one.

This is because the future of justice will not be secured by efficiency alone. It will depend on whether institutions are accessible, responsive, and worthy of trust. A system may function on paper and still fail in practice. It may be technically sound and yet remain unreachable.

This is where leadership matters. Not in maintaining systems as they are, but in ensuring they still serve the public. Not in preserving tradition for its own sake, but in confronting what no longer works.

Representation plays a role, but it is only the beginning. Presence without purpose changes very little. The real measure is impact: whether decisions become fairer, processes more humane, and whether access to justice becomes more than a principle blindly written in the law.

To lead is to shape culture. It is to set standards for others to follow. It is to create spaces where integrity is expected and where accountability is practiced. And just as importantly, it is to ensure that the next generation, regardless of gender, sees the system not as something distant or exclusive, but as something they can enter and trust.

The question of whether women belong in the future of justice has already been answered.

We do.

The urgent question now is what to do with that place. Will we simply occupy space, or will we transform it? Will we accept institutions as they are, or will we insist they become more accessible, more humane, more just?

The work ahead is not symbolic. It is structural. It requires clarity, courage, and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths about the systems we inherit. Because justice, if it is to mean anything, must be more than an idea. It must be something people can reach.

That is the responsibility of leadership. And it is work worth doing.