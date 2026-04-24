Gift of dates continues

Twenty-five tons of dates from Saudi Arabia were turned over to the Philippines this week, part of an annual gift program that has reached more than 100 countries.
The shipment comes from one of the world’s largest date producers.
Saudi cultivates about 31 million palm trees and harvests roughly 1.5 million tons of dates each year.
Since 2002, the kingdom has distributed around 100,000 tons globally through the Gift of Dates program, reaching millions of recipients.
In the Philippines, the donation reflects a broader relationship anchored in labor exchange and economic ties.
More than 800,000 Filipinos work in Saudi Arabia, making it one of the top destinations for OFW.
Remittances from the Middle East remain a key source of income for many Filipino households.
Saudi-funded humanitarian efforts have also extended to medical cases, including the separation of Filipino conjoined twins in 2004 and again in recent years.
Government data show that, from 2016 to 2023, the two countries signed multiple agreements covering trade, investment and economic cooperation.
The date shipments are typically distributed in time for Ramadan as a traditional food to break the fast.
The program continues as Saudi advances Vision 2030, an initiative aimed at diversifying its economy beyond oil through investments in, among others, global partnerships.