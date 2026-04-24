Gift of dates continues

Saudi cultivates about 31 million palm trees and harvests roughly 1.5 million tons of dates each year.

Since 2002, the kingdom has distributed around 100,000 tons globally through the Gift of Dates program, reaching millions of recipients.

In the Philippines, the donation reflects a broader relationship anchored in labor exchange and economic ties.

More than 800,000 Filipinos work in Saudi Arabia, making it one of the top destinations for OFW.

Remittances from the Middle East remain a key source of income for many Filipino households.