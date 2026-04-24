Fueling the global stage: Filipino flavors invade ROUND Festival

The ROUND Festival continues to redefine what a music festival can be, going beyond sound and spectacle to become a living platform for cultural exchange. As part of the broader ROUND (ASEAN-Korea Music Festival), it gathers artists from Southeast Asia and South Korea, blending diverse genres and identities into one shared global stage. From pop and indie to hip-hop and traditional fusion, ROUND thrives on collaboration, giving both emerging and established performers the opportunity to connect with audiences far beyond their borders.
A global stage for Filipino talent
In the Philippines, ROUND 2026 takes on even deeper meaning. It becomes not just a celebration of music, but of Filipino pride, where local talent stands alongside international acts, showcasing the country’s vibrant creative identity. With global streaming and international attention, the festival amplifies Southeast Asian voices, turning every performance into a cultural statement.
Filipino flavor on the global scene
Through its signature “Ihaw-Sarap, Unli-Saya” offerings, Mang Inasal adds a distinct Filipino touch to the festival experience. Alongside its well-loved grilled favorites, its halo-halo offering brings a refreshing take on the classic dessert — perfectly suited to the high-energy atmosphere of ROUND.
As festivalgoers move through the ROUND Village, the experience is enhanced not only by music but also by the cooling, colorful layers of halo-halo. Known for its mix of textures and flavors, the dessert offers a sweet escape from the heat and intensity of the crowd. It becomes more than just food; it is a moment of pause and refreshment amid a vibrant celebration.
Food also becomes part of the festival’s social fabric. Pre-concert excitement extends beyond the lineup to shared meals and familiar flavors. During the event, dining spaces turn into gathering points where conversations spark, friendships form and international guests get introduced to Filipino cuisine.
More than just a food partner, Mang Inasal becomes part of the storytelling of ROUND Festival. Its presence underscores the idea that Filipino cuisine deserves a place on the global stage alongside music, art and performance. Each serving reflects warmth, hospitality and the vibrancy of Filipino culture.
By being part of the festival experience, it helps create a multi-sensory celebration. Music fills the air, visuals captivate the senses and flavors complete the journey — turning every moment into something immersive and distinctly Filipino. In this space, taste becomes memory, and shared meals become expressions of identity and connection.
From local tables to global communities
This cultural reach extends beyond the festival grounds, resonating deeply with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) around the world. For millions of Filipinos abroad, food is more than sustenance — it is a powerful link to home.
Filipino entrepreneurs overseas play a vital role in keeping that connection alive. Through restaurants, small food businesses and community gatherings, Filipino flavors continue to thrive in cities across the globe.
In regions such as the Middle East, North America and across Asia, Filipino-owned eateries have become cultural hubs where kababayans gather, celebrate and find comfort in familiar tastes. The smoky aroma of grilled dishes, rich marinades and shared meals echo the same “Unli-Saya” spirit brought into festival spaces.
These businesses do more than serve food — they carry stories of resilience, sacrifice and pride. For many OFWs, supporting or establishing Filipino food ventures abroad is a way of preserving identity while sharing it with others. It is increasingly common to see non-Filipino diners enjoying chicken inasal and other local dishes, reflecting the growing global appreciation for Filipino flavors.
A cultural bridge beyond music
Mang Inasal’s presence at ROUND Festival reflects this broader journey. It symbolizes how Filipino culture — whether through music or cuisine — continues to cross borders and connect people.
Just as artists represent the Philippines on stage, Filipino food represents the nation at every table abroad.
In essence, the ROUND Festival becomes more than a cultural bridge; it becomes a celebration of Filipino identity in all its forms. And with Filipino flavors part of the experience, the message is clear: Filipino creativity and cuisine both belong to the global stage.