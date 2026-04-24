Fueling the global stage: Filipino flavors invade ROUND Festival

From local tables to global communities

This cultural reach extends beyond the festival grounds, resonating deeply with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) around the world. For millions of Filipinos abroad, food is more than sustenance — it is a powerful link to home.

Filipino entrepreneurs overseas play a vital role in keeping that connection alive. Through restaurants, small food businesses and community gatherings, Filipino flavors continue to thrive in cities across the globe.

In regions such as the Middle East, North America and across Asia, Filipino-owned eateries have become cultural hubs where kababayans gather, celebrate and find comfort in familiar tastes. The smoky aroma of grilled dishes, rich marinades and shared meals echo the same “Unli-Saya” spirit brought into festival spaces.

These businesses do more than serve food — they carry stories of resilience, sacrifice and pride. For many OFWs, supporting or establishing Filipino food ventures abroad is a way of preserving identity while sharing it with others. It is increasingly common to see non-Filipino diners enjoying chicken inasal and other local dishes, reflecting the growing global appreciation for Filipino flavors.

A cultural bridge beyond music

Mang Inasal’s presence at ROUND Festival reflects this broader journey. It symbolizes how Filipino culture — whether through music or cuisine — continues to cross borders and connect people.

Just as artists represent the Philippines on stage, Filipino food represents the nation at every table abroad.

In essence, the ROUND Festival becomes more than a cultural bridge; it becomes a celebration of Filipino identity in all its forms. And with Filipino flavors part of the experience, the message is clear: Filipino creativity and cuisine both belong to the global stage.