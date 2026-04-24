From ‘death by overwork’ to ‘humane’: New generation reshaping the workplace — experts

A “great place to work,” hence, is “where we can push for excellence and at the same time, make sure that our people are supported, respected and cared for as they meet those demands,” said Ravelo.

“It means making sure that when we say, ‘Give your best,’ we are not leaving them to carry the burden alone. We ask our people to rise to the call of the public service and at the same time make it our responsibility to stand behind them, to equip them and to take care of them as they do this work. And so for this reason, the BSP is also heavily invested in people’s well-being to keep our people healthy, grounded and whole.”

Ravelo then shared the various programs that promote employee well-being at BSP.

“First, we have created spaces and opportunities for our people to engage in activities beyond their day -to-day roles. We support and subsidize different employee organizations in sports, hobbies and other shared passions. We do this mainly to help our employees engage in activities that help them stay active, connected and renewed,” she explained.

“We have clubs for the arts, basketball, pickleball, triathlon, eSports, among many others, and these communities give our people a place to stretch themselves, build relationships and practice teamwork and discipline in different arenas. In sports, you learn to push hard but also to play fair, to respect the rules and to respect your opponents in the same way we want our people to strive for high performance while remaining fair, ethical and respectful.”

The key, she noted, is “Excellence with integrity, not excellence at any cost.”

“So in the one hand, these activities are extracurricular, but these employer organizations are part of building the discipline, balance and resilience that good work requires. And then second, we have allowed the reimbursement of certain expenses incurred for physical and wellness. This is a clear signal that caring for one’s health is not just a personal responsibility in the BSP… By helping employees invest in their own fitness and well-being, we are also investing in sustained, ethical and excellent performance.”

While, as employers, it is all right to keep asking one’s people to work hard, to keep growing and to excel, it should be never in a way to forget their limits or that they are human, Ravelo opined.

“Just as in other serious pursuits, human pursuits, whether in sports, the arts, or any demanding craft, we want our people to aim high and give their best, but still play fair, honor what is right and respect themselves and those around them — their families, friends, their communities.”

More than just a venue for generating income, a workplace is where employees can achieve “a deep sense of purpose” for themselves and their nation.

“It is a place where accountability is real but so is compassion; where we demand results but never at the expense of integrity or our humanity.”