So, you graduated… now what?

Then the waiting game starts — from the sending of resumes to the receipt of rejection emails — for the interviews that may or may not come. It’s not that Filipinos are not capable. In fact, Filipinos are very hardworking and can be globally competitive. Sometimes it just takes better job matching and human resources analysis to match the right candidate to the right job.

Take, for an example, the recent recognition accorded the Philippine Ports Authority under the leadership of general manager Jay Santiago by the Civil Service Commission. The PPA achieved Maturity Level 3 for its Integrated Human Resource Management under the PRIME-HRM program. Of all the government agencies nationwide, only three reached this level, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Rice Research Institute.

That’s a very short list. And getting there was not just about ticking boxes; it was proving that systems for hiring, developing, and rewarding employees are not only in place but are working cohesively.

Yes, I know, the distinction seems complicated but in simpler terms when an agency earns recognition for integrating its human resource systems ranging from recruitment and training to performance management and rewards, it means there is an intentional effort to make things work better for the people in the organization.

It translates to answering the usual questions of an employee like: Is the hiring process fair? Will I be evaluated based on what I can offer? Will my job performance be rewarded? Will I be recognized as an employee?

This matters because when employees feel valued, supported, and treated fairly, it doesn’t just stay within the office walls, it reflects in the quality of the service delivered to the public.

As GM Santiago said, employees are the agency’s most valuable asset. It’s a phrase we hear often, almost to the point of becoming a cliché. But the difference lies in whether policies and practices actually reflect that belief. Recognition like this suggests that, at least in this case, the statement is backed by structure. We hope more government agencies can reach this level of HR maturity.

In a country where most challenges start with employment — whether it’s underemployment, jobs mismatch, or limited opportunities — investing in people can make a big difference.

Because beyond the diplomas and celebrations is an eager generation stepping into uncertainty — and possibility. A generation hoping not just for jobs, but for opportunities that would allow them to grow, to be treated fairly, and to feel that their work matters.

So, to the Class of 2026, as you step out of your comfort zones and into job interviews, welcome to the real world. After all, we’re now in the same boat, where trying to make a living will also build your future.

At the end of the day, behind every policy, process, and change are real people with dreams to catch up on.

Congratulations for making it through the sleepless nights, the cramming sessions, the endless group work, and for building your character after all the trials that tested you. Here you are now — the world is ready for you and for the milestones you will soon achieve. Be kind and make a difference.