Destiny, discipline drive field’s expertise

Yet his path into the profession was anything but deliberate. It began, instead, with a moment of uncertainty.

“I forgot to choose my alternative,” he recalled of his college entrance exam.

Intending to pursue physics, he hastily shaded “physical therapy” as his second option at the proctor’s urging. “I think that’s where it started… destiny,” he said with a smile.

His early years in clinical practice — spanning one to two years after earning his license — revealed the profession’s profound human impact.

“I want to serve,” he said. “You see a patient, like someone who had a stroke, and then you help them stand again, return to the outside world. That’s when I knew I wanted to do this.”

That sense of purpose remains his compass. For Manlapaz, the interplay of clinical work, research and teaching is not a balancing act but a guiding philosophy.

“Practice keeps you grounded, but research and education keep you updated,” he explained. “If you want to give quality service, it has to be evidence-based.”

This mindset has defined his career, allowing him to seamlessly bridge theory and practice, an approach he now instills in his students.

From clinic to classroom

His transition to academia came unexpectedly, much like his entry into physical therapy. While working in a clinic, he was invited to try teaching. Having already mentored interns, he realized he had a knack for it.

“I was thinking, I’m effective in this. Maybe I can try it in the academic world,” he said.

Faced with a choice between continuing clinical work or joining the university full-time, he chose the latter — seeing it as a long-term investment.

“The clinic might close, but the university will not,” he admitted candidly. “So, I thought long-term, and I could still practice privately.”

He began teaching almost immediately, even stepping in as a substitute professor early on. Years later, he now leads the very institution that once gave him that opportunity.

Mentorship over recognition

Among his many accolades, including being named Outstanding Professional in Physical Therapy, one stands out: the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) award for Excellence in Health Research Mentorship. But for Manlapaz, the honor is not personal.

“The recognition is not for me,” he said. “It’s for my mentees. Without them, I would not be recognized.”

He believes in the “ripple effect” of education, teaching students who will, in turn, impact countless patients. This philosophy also shapes his research approach.

“We want to change the idea that research is difficult or boring,” he noted. “It’s not just about recognition — it’s about impact.”

Innovation with a human touch

One of Manlapaz’s notable contributions is his work on “exergaming”, a combination of exercise and gaming, developed during his PhD studies in New Zealand.

Designed particularly for older adults, the approach integrates technology into rehabilitation in an engaging and accessible way.

“It helps them realize that technology is not just for the youth,” he explained. “It promotes bonding, physical activity, and even improves balance.”

Despite his embrace of innovation, Manlapaz remains firm on one principle: technology should never replace human care.

“AI is there, technology is there — but it can never replace humans,” he stressed. “We create technology that will work with us and for us.”

Building future leaders

As an academic leader, Manlapaz is focused not only on producing competent clinicians but also on nurturing future leaders and researchers.

“We are not looking for the next Einstein,” he said. “We’re looking for someone who is dedicated and ready for co-creation.”

He emphasizes collaboration across disciplines, encouraging students to step beyond traditional boundaries and engage with fields like engineering and technology.

At the same time, he remains deeply committed to fairness and inclusivity in education.

“We follow an outcomes-based approach,” he explained. “We see learners equally and give them the same opportunities.”

Despite the challenges facing the profession, ranging from economic pressures to the migration of skilled therapists abroad, Manlapaz remains hopeful. His message to aspiring healthcare professionals is both practical and heartfelt.