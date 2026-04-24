Five PDLs slain in QC road accident

Officials stated that the actual cause of the incident remains to be identified as investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City government has issued a statement expressing their condolences for the victims’ families who were met with the unfortunate accident.

It said that it was going to tend to any expenditures related to the funeral and burial services of the five PDLs and that it would be offering psychosocial and counselling sessions for the families.

The local government explained that it was coordinating with concerned agencies to ensure that all details related to the accident would be uncovered.

“Nakikipag-ugnayan na rin ang lokal na pamahalaan sa mga kinaukulang ahensya para sa masusing imbestigasyon,” it said in its social media post.

(The local government unit is communicating with concerned agencies for a thorough investigation)