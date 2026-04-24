Five PDLs slain in QC road accident

The Quezon City Police District reported that five persons deprived of liberty (PDL) aboard a police mobile were killed from a road accident that took place along Payatas Road in Barangay Payatas B, Quezon City this Friday morning.
Based on the initial police report on the incident, the vehicle containing six PDLs and four police officers had a brake failure leading to the vehicle making direct contact with a wall of cement.
All victims were immediately rushed to various hospitals but five out of the ten individuals lost their lives while receiving medical treatment.
The four policemen were said to be recovering at the PNP General Hospital and the Veterans Memorial Medical Center while the one inmate is currently in critical condition at the Maclang Bautista General Hospital.
Officials stated that the actual cause of the incident remains to be identified as investigations into the incident remain ongoing.
Meanwhile, the Quezon City government has issued a statement expressing their condolences for the victims’ families who were met with the unfortunate accident.
It said that it was going to tend to any expenditures related to the funeral and burial services of the five PDLs and that it would be offering psychosocial and counselling sessions for the families.
The local government explained that it was coordinating with concerned agencies to ensure that all details related to the accident would be uncovered.
“Nakikipag-ugnayan na rin ang lokal na pamahalaan sa mga kinaukulang ahensya para sa masusing imbestigasyon,” it said in its social media post.
(The local government unit is communicating with concerned agencies for a thorough investigation)