PNP relieves 2 officers amid police vehicle crash

To recall, the incident occurred 17 April around 5 p.m. near Main Avenue in Barangay Socorro, at the height of a transport strike. A PNP-marked Toyota Coaster and a commercial bus were traveling northbound when they collided during a lane maneuver. While both vehicles were damaged, no injuries were reported.

Following the collision, the involved personnel was relieved from his post at the Transportation and Maintenance Division and reassigned to the Personnel and Human Resource and Administration Service.

The officer-in-charge of the Transportation and Maintenance Division was also relieved as part of internal accountability measures.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the organization maintains high standards for its personnel.

“We hold our personnel to a high standard of accountability,” Nartatez said in a statement. “It is part of our duty to ensure that every action is in line with the discipline and responsibility expected by the public.”

The PNP said the legal and administrative actions are part of ongoing reforms under its “integrity monitoring” agenda, which aims to provide more transparent public service.

Officials added that corrective measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.