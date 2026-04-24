Filinvest solar project set to power Mindanao

FDC Utilities President and Chief Executive Officer Juan Eugenio L. Roxas said the development reflects the company’s readiness to deliver reliable energy solutions.

“The certificate marks a critical step in bringing the project online, reflecting the company’s commitment to technical and regulatory standards while focusing on efficient energy systems that promote economic growth,” Roxas said.

The project comes as energy firms respond to increased volatility in global fuel markets, which has heightened the urgency of building more stable and locally sourced power supply.

FDC Green said the Misamis solar facility forms part of its broader strategy to scale up renewable energy investments, with a focus on sustainable and indigenous sources. The company is positioning these projects as a way to reduce exposure to fluctuating fuel prices while supporting long-term energy resilience.

As the Philippines accelerates its transition toward cleaner energy, projects like this are expected to play a larger role in securing dependable electricity for industries and communities, particularly in fast-growing regions such as Mindanao.